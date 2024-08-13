Now Trump Thinks Kamala Harris Picture Looks Like MELANIA!

What is happening with this guy’s brain?! He is genuinely imploding…

Donald Trump did an unhinged interview with Elon Musk on Monday night, and when Elon’s tech wasn’t crashing, Donny was.

The 78-year-old downplayed climate change and wildly inflated the crime rate — but all that is expected at this point. Even his expectation that “60 million” people were listening to their conversation (the real number was about 1.3 million at peak) is pretty de rigueur for Trump. Always delulu about his crowd size.

But this one… This was a REALLY bonkers comment…

Trump lisped through the interview about his opponent Kamala Harris, though many listening swore he kept calling her “Camilla.” At one point he brought up her new Time magazine cover. This one…

His hot take? She looks like Melania Trump! WHAT?!? Trump said:

“She’s terrible. But she’s getting a free ride. I saw a picture of her on Time magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like our great first lady, Melania.”

Um… this Melania??

Yeah, we do NOT see it. But then again, Trump also confused his sexual abuse victim E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife Marla Maples Trump, so it’s clear he’s losing it when it comes to telling women apart. He added:

“She didn’t look like Camilla. That’s right. But of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that.”

We’re not even sure what that’s supposed to mean. The drawing is an excellent likeness of Kamala. If he thinks she’s beautiful, that’s fine — though obviously creepy coming from him. But we don’t know how he doesn’t see it, unless…

OK, this is a wild theory, but… What if, because it’s a black-and-white drawing, and there’s no color… What if the fact her being Black was taken out of the equation means suddenly he sees that she’s “a beautiful woman”? What if he’s so racist, he literally can’t see that IRL? So he only calls her “dumb” and “nasty” and all that because he’s an old ass racist who thinks that way about women of color?

Just a theory, but… How else do you explain this totally bonkers assessment of her Time cover??

Anyway, the Harris campaign did respond to Trump’s convo with Musk, writing in a statement:

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com. Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself – self-obsessed rich guys who sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Damn!

What do YOU think of Trump confusing that Kamala picture for Melania??

