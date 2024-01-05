Sammi Sweetheart & Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Reunion Is Coming! Watch New Trailer For Jersey Shore Family Vacation HERE!

We have a situation here!

Prepare yourselves for an explosive new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation because, as the new trailer dropped by MTV on Thursday states, the entire cast is “reuniting under one roof … for the first time ever.” This includes exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Ginacola!

For the first time in years, the former couple will finally come face-to-face during a trip to Nashville with their co-stars! And Sammi understandably appears to be very hesitant about the reunion. In the opening of the trailer, Ronnie could be seen carrying his bags into the rental home as he said:

“I feel like this is where I belong.”

Not everyone feels the same way, though! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells the group about Ronnie joining them on vacation following his hiatus to seek treatment for mental health issues, saying:

“I feel like we’ve all known for quite some time that Ron may be coming back.”

To which Sammi exclaimed:

“Hell no!”

Yeesh!

It later cuts to Ronnie and Sammi chilling on the same couch and sitting at the same dinner table during the first group meal of the season. While they are in the same room, the pair do not talk to each other in the trailer footage. But they are bound to speak to each other at some point, right?! Will we get one of their massive on-camera fights? Will they be civil with each other? Or do Sammi and Ron just ignore each other all season? Everyone will have to wait and see how their reunion turns out! Check out the entire trailer (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you ever think we would see the day that Sammi and Ron filmed together again? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube]