My Daughter Is Finally Doing Better In School! Plus, I’m Taking A Break! And We Visit The Pasadena Symphony! | Perez Hilton And Family

It’s J.R. Hilton’s birthday today!!! He’s 9!!!! Expect lots of amazing birthday content – next week! Today, we’re doing a catch-up! It’s been a while since we’ve made a life/parenting update! So we do! Lots and lots to fill you in on! Plus, we take the kids to their first-ever classical music concert. We went to the Pasadena Symphony and had a lot of questions! And a great time!!! Watch!

Feb 17, 2022 11:45am PDT

