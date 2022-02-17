My Daughter Is Finally Doing Better In School! Plus, I’m Taking A Break! And We Visit The Pasadena Symphony! | Perez Hilton And Family

It’s J.R. Hilton’s birthday today!!! He’s 9!!!! Expect lots of amazing birthday content – next week! Today, we’re doing a catch-up! It’s been a while since we’ve made a life/parenting update! So we do! Lots and lots to fill you in on! Plus, we take the kids to their first-ever classical music concert. We went to the Pasadena Symphony and had a lot of questions! And a great time!!! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Our CBD gummies are like a harmonious philharmonic for your soul! CLICK HERE to order some today at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!