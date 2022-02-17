Wendy Williams Is Back! Watch Her Walk Down The Beach In Spirited Health Update Video!

Wendy Williams wants the world to know that she’s doing OK!

The 57-year-old daytime TV personality returned to our screens Wednesday in a 5-minute-long video she posted to a brand new personal account on Instagram.

In the clip, the Wendy Williams Show host can be seen walking along the beach in Florida, where she’s been visiting family, and speaking calmly and clearly to the camera about how things have been going for her recently.

According to Page Six, Wendy’s reps revealed that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is the one holding the camera and speaking behind it along with the star. Wendy is rocking a black hoodie in the clip, using it to try to block the strong winds from the ocean. Wendy’s free movement is a sight for sore eyes after reports from the past few months that the TV personality was confined to a wheelchair and unable to hold a conversation!

At one point early in the clip, Wendy explains what’s going on, saying (below):

“It’s just after 8 o’clock in the morning and I’m doing OK, you know? It’s a beautiful sky. It’s nice being here.”

Off camera, her son then asks:

“How often do you come out here?”

In her response, Wendy says they are in Florida, and notes that she “often” goes down to the Sunshine State:

“Well, we’re in Florida, and I come here often. You know, I’ve got real family, mother, father, sister, brother, real family … It’s very peaceful being here.”

That’s nice! But…

Wendy’s mother died in December 2020, so fans following along online were immediately skeptical about what the host may have meant with mentioning her in that statement. The star’s rep walked back those suspicions, clarifying that Wendy’s mom is buried in Florida and, per Page Six, the rep “reiterated that the clip was filmed Wednesday morning.”

Later in the video, Wendy’s son goes straight to mentioning all the health speculation around Wendy, asking:

“What do you have to say to those people who think you’re up to whatever it is?”

The New Jersey native responded:

“Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people. I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know, so you’ve got to eat the right food.”

OK then!

Just one issue there: Wendy is 57 years old. In fact, she’ll be 58 in July. So what gives with saying she’s 56? The star’s rep walked back that misstep, too, telling the outlet that “the host just misspoke” regarding her age.

Frankly that one is ALL TOO RELATABLE! We mean, who doesn’t feel like they lost the last year or two??

Regardless, Williams then explained she intended to visit the gym after the walk, and was looking forward to connecting with family, friends, and business associates later on. Optimistically, she also explained in the clip that she’s motivated to “be all I can be” with this goal in mind:

“[To] get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show.”

Sounds great to us!

Here is the full video (below):

So there you have it!

BTW, along with the video, the TV personality’s publicist also shared this statement on Wednesday (below):

“She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend. Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’ Please send positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.”

Sounds positive enough!

After that financial fracas she just went through, it’s good to see Wendy up and about and evidently enjoying herself here!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on her latest video down in the comments (below)!

