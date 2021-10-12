My Son Is PUNISHED! Major Drama! Plus, Haunt 'O Ween With My Daughters! Perez Hilton

Perez is a fun dad, but he’s also a disciplinarian! Our son did something that was SO UNACCEPTABLE! Kids like to test boundaries and we believe in making them feel the consequences of their actions! That’s needed! While he stayed home and suffered in other ways, we took his sisters with us to Haunt ‘O Ween. Our daughters loved this Halloween pop-up experience! They got dressed up! Played games! Rode some rides! Enjoyed the fancy sets! Collected lots of candy! And really had the best time! Watch it all – the good and the bad! Enjoy!

