Naked And Afraid Contestant Melanie Rauscher Found Dead At 35

A two-time contestant from Naked and Afraid has died under what has been described as “mysterious circumstances.”

According to TMZ, Melanie Rauscher was found dead in Prescott, Arizona, on July 17. She was only 35 years old. A rep for the Prescott Police Department, Corey Kasun, told the outlet on Sunday that the former reality star had been dog-sitting in the city while the homeowners were out of town on vacation. And when they returned home, they found her dead on the bed in their guest room, near several cans of dust cleaner, often used to clean computers, containing compressed air.

It is unknown if Melanie consumed the contents of the cans. But police noted there were no obvious signs of foul play, and they did not find a suicide note or any drug paraphernalia nearby. They also said that the dog was unharmed. No other details have been released at this time, but TMZ reports that the Yavapai County Medical Examiner will soon determine her cause of death.

If you did not know, Melanie was a contestant on season seven of the Discovery series in 2017 and the spinoff show Naked and Afraid XL in 2018. The former contestant’s obituary noted that her “passion for challenging herself” is what led her to join Naked and Afraid, saying:

“She was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and small. Melanie loved camping & hiking and finding adventure wherever she could. Melanie also had a passion for challenging herself. Mel was a passionate athlete and deeply involved in local adult leagues. She was a diehard Eagles fan. She was a natural comedian, and her wit was unmatched. Melanie’s boisterous laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones forever.”

Following the news of her death, former castmate Jeremy McCaa took to Facebook to share a heartfelt tribute to his “swamp wife” and “best friend,” writing:

“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe. Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family. I could always count on her.”

He continued:

“We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together. You’re gone to soon and taken from us to early. You’ll always be my Mel.”

Jeremy concluded the post by saying “I love you” to Melanie, adding:

“I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”

Such a touching tribute. She was clearly beloved. Our hearts go out to Melanie’s friends and families during this difficult time.

