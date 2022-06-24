Nancy Pelosi's Husband Charged With DUI!

Wow. Nancy Pelosi‘s husband Paul Pelosi will face criminal charges and potential jail time following his recent DUI arrest.

New reports published Thursday evening indicate the politician’s husband — who was arrested at the end of May following a car accident near Napa, California — will face consequences in court for his alleged actions.

According to TMZ, the 82-year-old has been charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury. The outlet reports that Paul’s blood-alcohol level came back at .082% — just over the legal limit, but over it nevertheless.

Both charges are level two misdemeanors. If found guilty in court, Paul could face up to five years probation, a minimum of five days in jail, and “the installation of an ignition interlock device,” per the report.

Paul first drew police attention after he was involved in a car accident on the night of May 28. Cops claim the congresswoman’s husband had been driving a 2021 Porsche that struck a Jeep. They arrested Paul after he allegedly showed “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication” at the scene. Highway patrol officers also noted there was “a strong odor” of alcohol on his breath, according to the news outlet.

Nancy was not present at the scene. Neither she nor any other California politicians have apparently used their position to help Paul, either. Governor Gavin Newsom‘s office explicitly told the news outlet they have not intervened in the case:

“Governor Newsom has not contacted the D.A.’s office nor intervened to have all DUI charges against Paul Pelosi dropped.”

Good! That’s the right move. The law applies to everyone equally!! Paul will have his day in court just like everyone else.

