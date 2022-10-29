Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Secretly Called 911 & Spoke In Code To Dispatcher During Home Invasion

New details have emerged about the brutal attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

As we previously reported, Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his San Francisco home on Friday morning by an intruder who had been identified as 42-year-old David DePape. New reports have since come out revealing that Paul may have saved his own life as he managed to secretly reach out to 911 and speak in a way that alerted the dispatcher on the phone to what was happening during the break-in. According to The Los Angeles Times, the 82-year-old told the intruder he needed to use the restroom and surreptitiously called 911 from his cell phone, leaving the line open for as long as possible. Per CNN, Paul kept calm and spoke in code to notify the operator of an emergency without tipping off DePape. He reportedly said at the time:

“What’s going on? Why are you here? What are you doing to me?”

The dispatcher Heather Grimes quickly realized something was wrong and alerted police to the situation and told officers to conduct a “code 3” – an emergency wellness check on the home. That is when officers arrived at the scene at around 2:30 a.m., where they found DePape and Pelosi fighting over a hammer. Law enforcement then witnessed the intruder taking the tool and striking Pelosi multiple times with it before being taken down. Unsurprisingly, this seemed politically motivated as the attacker kept asking, “where is Nancy,” during the invasion. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during a news conference on Friday evening:

“Based on our investigation at this point … this was not a random act. This was intentional.”

He also praised the 911 operator for having “good instincts” and knowing to read “between the lines.” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also told CNN:

“It is really thanks to Mr. Pelosi having the ability to be able to make that call, and truly the attention and the instincts of that dispatcher to realize that something was wrong in that situation and to make the police call a priority so they got there within two minutes to respond to this situation.”

No doubt Paul probably saved his own life with the help of the quick-thinking operator. At this time, he had to undergo brain surgery at the hospital — but a spokesperson for Nancy said her husband was “expected to make a full recovery.” Such a terrifying situation! Here is hoping that Paul makes a quick recovery following this ordeal.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]