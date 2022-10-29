Pennsylvania Father Accused Of Burying His 6-Year-Old Daughter ALIVE!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man from Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged over the weekend after allegedly burying his 6-year-old daughter alive.

According to WTAE-TV, in September social workers noticed the daughter of John Edward Kraft had bruises on her face and body. Child abuse allegations began to circulate before police became involved and opened up an investigation into the family and their home. When police spoke to the little girl’s 8-year-old brother, he told officers one night their father made the 6-year-old stay in a hole — and when she came back the next morning she smelled “like sewage”.

The girl herself also spoke to law enforcement and told them of the horrific abuse she suffered at the hands of her father. She said Kraft would beat her with his belt and his arm (which has a metal rod in it). It’s alleged he would often “bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying” — using a shovel to cover the child with dirt and mud. According to a district attorney, he also choked the 6-year-old “to the point she would pass out”. Sickening…

Greene County DA David Russo said in a statement the situation is truly “barbaric” and he intends for John to be punished “to the fullest extent” for his alleged abuse: