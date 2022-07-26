Stranger Things Fans Disgusted With Nurse Practitioner For Posting How She'd Fix Natalia Dyer's Face

A plastic surgeon nurse practitioner went on social media to share her (unsolicited!!) opinion on Natalia Dyer‘s face, and let’s just say we’ve seen a lot of craziness on the web, but this is definitely one of the Strangest Things…

The 27-year-old actress, made famous by Netflix’s Stranger Things, has become the latest victim of a phenomena we’re naming “who asked?” because not one single person did. Miranda Wilson filmed a since-deleted TikTok on Sunday explaining exactly what fillers and procedures she’d suggest for the star if she was her “injector.”

Pleaaaaase, it’s only Tuesday…

The nurse, who works at HēBē Skin Health in Laguna Beach, began the clip by getting right into what she would target first — seemingly her chin:

“We’d start by treating those masseters, and we all know how much I love treating masseters to help slim the face.”

Wow, she really was going in! She continued:

“I would actually add a little bit of chin filler, just to help fill out her chin, and make her whole face more of like a heart shape. Next, I would add a little bit to the lips — just a little bit, nothing crazy, just a nice pout.”

Oh yeah, right, nothing crazy… just some more injections to stimulate collagen production:



“And then, we’d get in there and do a little bit of botox, I’d give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes. And to top it off we’d start working with some Sculptra.”

Wowwww, what a video. She concluded it by showing her photoshopped rendition of what Natalia would look like with the suggested procedures, and the result? Let’s just say it was unnecessary. The actress basically came out looking like an Instagram baddie, which is totally not her vibe and just goes to show how look-obsessed our culture is. See the full clip HERE.

Fans were quick to tweet and jump in the comments section in the now-deleted TikTok to express their disapproval:

“This is an unbelievably gross thing to do omg.” “I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me I would get violent.” “Social media has done a lot of terrible things, and many are far worse, but popularizing the pervasive idea that beauty means everyone having the exact same face is (imo) up there.” “A prime example of giving your opinions when it’s not asked for.”

They’re literally all right though!! It’s crazy, and the fact that this nurse thought it was her place to even go there?? We get that that’s what Wilson does for a living — but for people who seek it out — not people who just mind their business and haven’t expressed interest. That last comment brings us back to the phenomena we titled “who asked?” because it certainly wasn’t Natalia… She actually went on record recently with The Independent to lament how if it’s not relevant to her work, she doesn’t want to talk about it, explaining:

“As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone – unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”

The 28-year-old aesthetic nurse took to TikTok yet AGAIN to try and “clear the air” with what she meant by the original video, and while we appreciate the effort, we can’t say it did too much in terms of damage control. She described:

“I did not mean to offend anyone, including Natalia, I was simply just offering suggestions not on what you have to do, but what the possibilities are. As an advanced injector, that’s what we do.”

She then went on to show before and after pics of herself, explaining exactly what she personally has had done. How do you apologize without apologizing?? It seems like she just doesn’t quite understand the repercussions that can come with pushing these beauty standards into our culture. Maybe one day.

See her full apology video (below):

@np.miranda #greenscreen hoping to clear the air that I was not suggesting that Natalia NEEDED any of that work it was just an example. Of course Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is…that’s why she’s so successful. Her photo was simply an example. Im sorry if peole took that as being mean or rude, that was not my intent at all ♬ original sound – Np.Miranda

But for now, what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments below!

