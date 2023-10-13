NeNe Leakes Thought She'd Try An Open Marriage After Gregg's Death, But...

NeNe Leakes is having a hard time navigating this new chapter of her life.

In a candid new episode of her Pillow Talk series on YouTube this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum broke down in tears while reflecting on how she contemplated trying out an open marriage after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes. She expressed:

“Maybe I should just marry whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not. Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner — a partner for life.”

She was so serious about getting hitched she thought this could be a solid option even if the person wasn’t perfect for her because “at least there’s someone.” Aw! That’s so sad!

The 55-year-old especially liked the idea if there was “an agreement that this person would be there for me and I would be there for them [during] hard times or medical times.” However, it could still be an open relationship where they could date other people! She mused:

“He will see whoever he wants to see. I will see whoever I want to see. […] But doing that, you have to know that person will probably be talking to other people and loving other people and they’re just with you through the hard times.”

She gave it some thought… then determined this wasn’t the right route for her:

“I considered it but I know that it’s not who I am as a person. I really would want to be with somebody that really loves me and really… wanted to be there for me.”

The sad topic came up while she was recalling how she “got really emotional in [a doctor’s] office” when she had to put down an emergency contact and could no longer list her late hubby. But we find it particularly inneresting since she kiiiinda was involved in an open marriage of sorts! After Gregg passed at age 66 in September 2021, the reality star started dating a man named Nyonisela Sioh, who wasn’t officially divorced from his wife yet!

NeNe seemingly thought he was fair game, but the wife didn’t — and ended up suing the star, claiming she essentially stole her husband! Damn. We bet this opened NeNe’s eyes to the complexities of open relationships because the drama proved too much for her and she announced she was “taking a break” from that romance in July.

Hear her discuss all of this (below):

We hope she finds someone to treat her right in this second phase of her love life! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & NeNe Leakes/YouTube]