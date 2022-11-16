NeNe Leakes’ New Boyfriend's Divorce Doc Deets Contradict His Wife -- Who Claimed He CHEATED On Her!

NeNe Leakes’ man, Nyonisela Sioh, has filed for divorce from his wife following six years of marriage.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know NeNe found herself the target of a lawsuit after Sioh’s wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, whom the fashion designer shares one child with, alleged the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star basically stole her husband.

Malomine explained in her May court filings that prior to his side relationship with the 54-year-old, the married couple “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship,” including an “active sexual relationship.” She further claimed she’s had to face “embarrassment, humiliation and disgrace” following NeNe’s intimate social media post with Sioh last December, which you can see on slides 5 and 9 (below):

The reality star vehemently denied the allegations, explaining in June:

“Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands.”

Not exactly a good legal argument, but she seems to think the couple were separated before they ever started. Hmm.

Related: NeNe’s 23-year-Old Son Suffers Heart Attack & Stroke

Now, Sioh has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, further disputing her claims of adultery. In court documents acquired by Page Six, he listed his official date of separation from Malomine as September 19, 2021 — three months before NeNe posted the social media pics with him. Hmm, retroactively changing the date of separation to make yourself not look like a cheater… where have we heard that before? (The answer is from a couple different celebs recently! Which one did YOU think of? LOLz!)

The documents also claim the two hadn’t cohabited OR had marital relations since that time, completely brushing off Malomine’s claims… Sounding a bit like a case of he-said, she-said for now — unless she can prove it was cheating. Either way, it’s pretty messy for NeNe.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all gets sorted out. Who do YOU believe, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Nene Leakes/Nyonisela Sioh/Instagram]