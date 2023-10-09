Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Dating An Actress? You Won't Believe THIS Twist!

Mauricio Umansky hasn’t moved on just yet — or HAS he??

As we’ve been reporting, ever since the Dancing with the Stars alum and Kyle Richards confirmed their split, all eyes have been on them. Kyle is denying her relationship with musician Morgan Wade — though it’s pretty tough to believe the Real Housewives star at this point! It’s left everyone wondering what Mauricio’s next move is! He’s seemingly not giving up on his marriage, but he has to know a separation and apparent new love for her means it’s time to move on… right?

Well, over the weekend fans thought he might be!

On Friday, the 53-year-old broker’s mom Dr. Estella Sneider, posted some pics of herself and her ex hubby Eduardo Umansky along with her son and former actress Leslie Bega at dinner. According to TMZ, The Sopranos alum works for Mauricio’s company The Agency. It seemed like there was a cozy atmosphere, and in the photos the 56-year-old was staying pretty close to Mauricio, which sent romance rumors ablaze. Leslie even put her arm around him!

Leslie is a catch — and close to the real estate broker’s age — so it really seemed like a hard launch of his new relationship! But get this twist…

TMZ sources say she’s actually dating his 80-year-old father! WHAT?!?

The outlet reports the Head of the Class star attended a live taping of DWTS as Eduardo’s date and NOT Mauricio’s.

What is going on?? Is this real??

Well, it’s tough to tell for sure…

See, one quick look at the patriarch’s Instagram page tells another story! For the past couple of months, he’s been in a public relationship with his real estate partner Simin Tabibnia! In a post, he refers to her as his “beautiful girlfriend and partner” — she even made an appearance in his birthday post a few weeks back where she was sat on his lap.

The most recent post was from just three days ago. So Eduardo can’t be dating Leslie, right?

Unless… she’s his gal on the side? And Dr. Estella was blowing up his spot by posting all these pics?! Lots of twists and turns in this one! We honestly don’t know for sure!

What do U think about this tangled up situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

