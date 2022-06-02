Nene Leakes Being Sued By Her Boyfriend's Estranged Wife For... Stealing Her Husband!?

NeNe Leakes is being sued for… swiping another woman’s man?!

So goes the controversial claim levied in new court docs first obtained by TMZ. The outlet published a report on Thursday morning detailing how the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is being sued by a woman who is alleging NeNe hooked up with her then-husband and derailed their marriage. Oof!

In the lawsuit, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh alleges NeNe slept with her hubby, Nyonisela Sioh, while the now-ex-couple was married. Nyonisela is NeNe’s current boyfriend — and his estranged partner says it all started illicitly during their marriage! So it would appear there’s some kind of love triangle there!

The court docs claim NeNe’s high-profile public image and visible lifestyle with Nyonisela were key to “humiliating” Malomine and ruining her relationship with Nyonisela. The suit is being filed in North Carolina, which is one of a small handful of states where “a person can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection,” per the outlet. In this suit, the estranged wife is claiming emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection, and seeking more than $100,000 in restitution.

That’s not chump change, that’s for sure!

It’ll be interesting to watch this play out in court. NeNe has been active in the legal realm recently, as Perezcious readers will recall, with a suit of her own filed in April against Bravo producers alleging significant racism and toxicity on the RHOA set.

Reactions to this new court filing, Perezcious readers??

