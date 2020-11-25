Got A Tip?

No More THE OFFICE?! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In December!

The Office Leaving Netflix December 2020

Goodbye The Office, hello Oscars.

It’s that time of year on Netflix. Most of the Christmas programming is already available, so by December it’s already time to think about next year — specifically next year’s award season.

The end-of-year awards push starts with Mank, the 1940s period piece about the making of Citizen Kane — and David Fincher‘s first movie since Gone Girl! Then of course there’s the performance of Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that already has everyone buzzing about a posthumous Oscar.

But it’s also the end of the year, which means a lot of the streaming giant’s contracts are up. This year they’re losing a LOT! There’s the Back To The Future and Indiana Jones films, The Notebook, the entire series of DexterNurse JackieGossip Girl, The West Wing

…and The Office.

The American reboot of the British workplace sitcom has been one of the staples of the streaming service for years, and now it’s finally going home to NBC‘s own streamer, Peacock. So if you don’t want to get yet another service, this month may be your last chance to binge.

Will this cause a mass exodus of subscribers? We’ll have to wait and see… In the meantime see the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

December 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

December 10

Alice in Borderland

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

December 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25

Bridgerton

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving December 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

December 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

December 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

December 6

The Secret (2006)

December 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

December 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

December 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

December 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

December 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

December 22

The Little Hours (2017)

December 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

December 27

Fifty (2015)

December 28

Lawless (2012)

December 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

December 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

December 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)

[Image via The Office/YouTube.]

Nov 25, 2020

