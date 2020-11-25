No More THE OFFICE?! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In December!

Goodbye The Office, hello Oscars.
It’s that time of year on Netflix. Most of the Christmas programming is already available, so by December it’s already time to think about next year — specifically next year’s award season.
The end-of-year awards push starts with Mank, the 1940s period piece about the making of Citizen Kane — and David Fincher‘s first movie since Gone Girl! Then of course there’s the performance of Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that already has everyone buzzing about a posthumous Oscar.
But it’s also the end of the year, which means a lot of the streaming giant’s contracts are up. This year they’re losing a LOT! There’s the Back To The Future and Indiana Jones films, The Notebook, the entire series of Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Gossip Girl, The West Wing…
…and The Office.
The American reboot of the British workplace sitcom has been one of the staples of the streaming service for years, and now it’s finally going home to NBC‘s own streamer, Peacock. So if you don’t want to get yet another service, this month may be your last chance to binge.
Will this cause a mass exodus of subscribers? We’ll have to wait and see… In the meantime see the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!
Available December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 2
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
December 3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
December 5
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon’s Cut
December 10
Alice in Borderland
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
December 14
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
December 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
December 17
Braven (2018)
December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sweet Home
December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
December 25
Bridgerton
December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
Cops and Robbers
Rango (2011)
December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving December 1
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
December 4
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
December 5
The Rum Diary (2011)
December 6
The Secret (2006)
December 7
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
December 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
December 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
December 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
December 17
Ip Man 3 (2015)
December 22
The Little Hours (2017)
December 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
December 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
December 27
Fifty (2015)
December 28
Lawless (2012)
December 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
December 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
December 31
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)
