No More THE OFFICE?! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In December!

Goodbye The Office, hello Oscars.

It’s that time of year on Netflix. Most of the Christmas programming is already available, so by December it’s already time to think about next year — specifically next year’s award season.

The end-of-year awards push starts with Mank, the 1940s period piece about the making of Citizen Kane — and David Fincher‘s first movie since Gone Girl! Then of course there’s the performance of Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that already has everyone buzzing about a posthumous Oscar.

But it’s also the end of the year, which means a lot of the streaming giant’s contracts are up. This year they’re losing a LOT! There’s the Back To The Future and Indiana Jones films, The Notebook, the entire series of Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Gossip Girl, The West Wing…

…and The Office.

The American reboot of the British workplace sitcom has been one of the staples of the streaming service for years, and now it’s finally going home to NBC‘s own streamer, Peacock. So if you don’t want to get yet another service, this month may be your last chance to binge.

Will this cause a mass exodus of subscribers? We’ll have to wait and see… In the meantime see the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available December 1 Angela’s Christmas Wish The Holiday Movies That Made Us Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show 3 Days to Kill (2014) 50 First Dates (2004) A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996) Angels & Demons (2009) Are You The One: Seasons 1-2 Chef (2014) The Da Vinci Code (2006) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Effie Gray (2014) Gormiti: Season 1 The Happytime Murders (2018) Ink Master: Seasons 1-2 Jurassic Park (1993) Jurassic Park III (2001) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) Little Nicky (2000) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Monster House (2006) Peppermint (2018) Quigley Down Under (1990) Runaway Bride (1999) Super Wings: Season 3 Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) Why Did I Get Married? (2007) December 2 Alien Worlds Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic Fierce Hazel Brugger: Tropical December 3 Break Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) December 4 Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Big Mouth: Season 4 Bombay Rose Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 Kings of Joburg: Season 1 Leyla Everlasting MANK Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 Selena: The Series December 5 Detention Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas December 7 Ava (2020) Manhunt: Deadly Games December 8 Bobbleheads The Movie (2020) Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem Lovestruck in the City Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers Triple 9 (2016) December 9 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas The Big Show Show: Christmas Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) The Surgeon’s Cut December 10 Alice in Borderland December 11 A Trash Truck Christmas Canvas Giving Voice The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) The Prom December 14 A California Christmas Hilda: Season 2 Tiny Pretty Things December 15 Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2 The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13 Grizzlies (2020) The Professor and the Madman (2019) Pup Academy: Season 2 Song Exploder: Volume 2 Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2 December 16 Anitta: Made In Honorio BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Nocturnal Animals (2016) The Ripper Run On Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special December 17 Braven (2018) December 18 Guest House (2020) Home for Christmas: Season 2 Jeopardy! Champion Run V Jeopardy! Champion Run VI Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament Jeopardy! College Championship Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Sweet Home December 20 Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) December 21 The Con Is On (2018) December 22 After We Collided (2020) London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck Rhyme Time Town Singalongs Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) Timmy Time: Season 2 December 23 The Midnight Sky Your Name Engraved Herein December 25 Bridgerton December 26 Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) DNA Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone December 27 Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 December 28 Cops and Robbers Rango (2011) December 29 Dare Me: Season 1 December 30 Best Leftovers Ever! Equinox Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise December 31 Best of Stand-Up 2020 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving December 1 Heartbreakers (2001) The Lobster (2015) December 4 Cabin Fever (2016) Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) December 5 The Rum Diary (2011) December 6 The Secret (2006) December 7 Berlin, I Love You (2019) The Art of the Steal (2013) December 8 Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 December 10 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018) December 14 Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4 December 17 Ip Man 3 (2015) December 22 The Little Hours (2017) December 24 The West Wing: Seasons 1-7 December 25 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) December 27 Fifty (2015) December 28 Lawless (2012) December 29 The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) December 30 Dexter: Seasons 1-8 Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5 Ip Man (2008) Ip Man 2 (2010) Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7 December 31 Airplane! (1980) An Education (2009) Anna Karenina (2012) Baby Mama (2008) Back to the Future (1985) Back to the Future Part II (1989) Back to the Future Part III (1990) Bad Teacher (2011) Barbershop (2002) Being John Malkovich (1999) Cape Fear (1991) Casper (1995) Charlie St. Cloud (2010) Coneheads (1993) Definitely, Maybe (2008) Dennis the Menace (1993) Drugs, Inc.: Season 6 The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Fargo (1996) For Love or Money (1993) Frida (2002) Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6 Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3 Her (2013) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) The Interview (2014) Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Nacho Libre (2006) Not Another Teen Movie (2001) The Notebook (2004) Octonauts: Seasons 1-3 The Office : Seasons 1-9 Poltergeist (1982) Pride & Prejudice (2005) Session 9 (2001) Splice (2009) Starsky & Hutch (2004) Superman Returns (2006) The Town (2010) Troy (2004) WarGames (1983) The Witches (1990)

