Nick Cannon Celebrates His & Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe In Touching 13th Birthday Post!

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey officially the parents of teens!

On Tuesday, the Wild ‘n Out host took to Instagram to share the SWEETEST message for his and Mimi’s twins Moroccan and Monroe in honor of their 13th birthday. He wrote:

“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!! God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind , intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed! Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Awww! So touching!

In addition to the sweet words, he also shared two pics of the celeb kidz sporting “Roc + Roe” t-shirts. See (below):

Loves it!

The Obsessed singer also teased their b-day celebrations were just “kicking off” in an IG post of her own. See (below):

Happy birthday Roc and Roe!

[Images via Nick Cannon/Instagram, Counsel Culture Show, & ABC/YouTube]