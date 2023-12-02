You Won't Believe How Much Nick Cannon Spends Taking His Kids To Disneyland Every Year!

It is no secret that trips to Disneyland will be expensive. But the amount of cash Nick Cannon shells out each year to take his family to the happiest place on earth? It’s absolutely wild!

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club Friday, the 43-year-old television personality said he used to get “perks” and “all of that stuff was free” for him when he used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland. That’s when he only had his twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Mariah Carey in April 2011.

But after having ten more kids since then, things have changed! Nothing is free of charge for him at the theme park anymore! Now The Masked Singer host has been going to Disneyland more often than ever with his children — and it’s costing him a pretty penny! According to Nick, his annual Disneyland trips cost in total a whopping $200,000!!!! He said:

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then. I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like – I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney.”

OMG?!?!

That is ridiculous! But Nick explained that between paying for a chaperone, covering the hotel, and other things for his family, it gets super pricey:

“Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations. I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n–a up? Can I get my job back?’”

Someone get Disney on the phone for Nick STAT for the sake of his wallet! LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

Reactions to the shocking reveal, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube, Nick Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Instagram]