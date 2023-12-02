Fans Notice Nick Cannon Is NOT Included In Baby Momma Brittany Bell's Family Christmas Card!

Uh oh. Is Nick Cannon having some drama with one of his baby mommas again?

This week, Brittany Bell shared six pictures on Instagram from a special photoshoot with her 6-year-old son Golden, 2-year-old daughter Powerful, and 1-year-old son Rise. The holiday pics are going to make ADORABLE Christmas cards. But notably missing from the snapshots? Her three kids’ dad! Ch-ch-check out the photos (below):

Fans immediately took notice the 43-year-old television personality wasn’t included in the snapshots and commented on the ordeal. In fact, they’ve pointed out that Nick is never in any of her social media posts anymore! Certainly not like he is with other baby momma Bre Tiesi!

One follower mentioned:

“I like how she never posts any family photos on her page.”

Another said:

“It’s always her and the kids only.”

So what’s really going on? Is there some behind-the-scenes drama between him and Brittany? Because it seems like Nick did not take part in the shoot based on the social media spread, right?

Well, that turned out not to be the case! He did take some pictures with Brittany and their three children! She apparently just decided not to include any of the shots with him on her grid! Ouch…

The Masked Singer host shared several pictures on his own account proving he had been a part of the Christmas card photo shoot. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hmm. It’s odd Brittany didn’t share any pictures with Nick since he was present for the shoot. But if there was any beef between them, they’re being pretty quiet about it to the public! Nick liked several of her posts and commented on one solo pic of Powerful posing in front of the tree:

“Our baby is growing up way too fast!!”

We guess Brittany just doesn’t like to post Nick on her social media — possibly to avoid any negative remarks about their unique situation? Or something else..? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments what YOU think is going on!

