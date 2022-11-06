Nick Carter Mourns The Loss Of His Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Is Broken'

The Carter family is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter.

As we previously reported, the I Want Candy singer was found dead at his California home on Saturday after police responded to a 911 call at around 11 a.m. reporting a drowning in a bathtub. An official cause of death is still unknown at this time. Following the news of the 34-year-old’s unexpected death, Nick Carter took to Instagram the following day to pay tribute to his brother Aaron. Alongside several pictures of the two of them together over the years, he wrote:

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

The Backstreet Boys member continued:

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

And that wasn’t the only emotional tribute from Aaron’s family. His twin sister, Angel Carter, also posted a message on Saturday alongside pictures of them as babies and young children, saying:

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Over the years, Nick and Angel had a strained and tumultuous relationship with their sibling, with the two even requesting a restraining order against him in September 2019. The 42-year-old performer claimed Aaron threatened his then-pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child, tweeting at the time:

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

For his part, Aaron, who struggled with addiction and his mental health, denied the allegations, saying on Twitter he did “not wish harm to anyone.” He later accused Nick and their later sister Leslie of abuse.

In November 2019, the court extended the domestic violence restraining order Angel filed through to 2020, preventing him from coming within 100 yards of her and her husband, Corey Conrad, as well as their business and their home. She claimed in court documents Aaron had “threatened the lives” of her, Corey, and their daughter Harper during a phone call.

We are sending our condolences to Nick, Angel, and the rest of the family.

