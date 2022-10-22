Don’t Worry Darling Star Nick Kroll Addresses ‘Insanity’ Of The Drama Surrounding Film’s Press Tour

Nick Kroll weighed in on the “insanity” that was the Don’t Worry Darling rumored drama!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Friday, the 44-year-old comedian looked back on his experience while on the infamous press tour for the film. For those who need a refresher, there was a lot of speculation about an alleged fallout between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, which started when the Marvel star barely promoted the project on social media nor liked any of Olivia’s posts about it. She then added fuel to the fire when she limited her press schedule, only penciling in time to attend the Venice Film Festival.

As for why there was alleged beef between them? Reports first claimed Florence wasn’t too happy about Olivia being involved with co-star Harry Styles while her ex Jason Sudeikis was visiting the set with their children. (A former nanny of Olivia’s recently spilled there allegedly had been some overlap in her relationship with Harry and Jason.) Vulture then reported that they got into a “screaming match” over the Book Smart filmmaker’s “frequent, unexplained absences,” adding that Olivia and Harry “would just disappear” at times. However, Olivia has repeatedly shut down the alleged drama – forty members of the crew and production also denied the rumors.

But that’s not all…

There was also a disagreement about if Shia LaBeouf was fired from the film before being replaced by Harry. And then, of course, there was the viral theory that the 28-year-old singer had spit on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

It was a whirlwind couple of weeks for the Don’t Worry Darling stars and the internet – to say the least. But as for Nick’s involvement in the messy situation? Well, the actor claimed he was completely unaware of all the hullabaloo surrounding the movie for a longtime! He explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The Don’t Worry Darling trailer came out, and people were excited about it. People have been thinking about this movie for a while. Then all of the mishegas happens, the drama around the movie started to take hold, and I was not a part of any of that. I’m not distancing myself at all, I just wasn’t doing press at that point. My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, ‘Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.’ And I was right.”

He added:

“And all the insanity, so much of it was nonsense. It was like, ‘Yeah, I’m happy to talk about this, this is insane.'”

Just as the crew members who have sworn there was no on-set issues, the Parks and Recreation alum had nothing but positive things to note about the production:

“And in the case of Don’t Worry Darling, we made it in the thick of COVID, pre-vaccine, when L.A. was an epicenter and it was incredibly stressful. However, when we were actually working and when I was hanging out with the other people making the movie, I had a blast.”

While Nick might have enjoyed his time on Don’t Worry Darling, we can imagine there are couple of people who are glad it is all over now! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

