Jason Sudeikis Got Under Olivia Wilde's CAR To Stop Her From Seeing Harry Styles?! Because They WERE Still Together?! Nanny Spills Shocking Details!

Ever wished you could be a fly on the wall in Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s home amid their split? Well, this person was, and it sounds like hell!

In a bombshell new interview with DailyMail.com on Monday, the exes’ former nanny — who chose to remain anonymous — opened up about the ins and outs of the feuding stars’ split. First tea spilled? She claims Olivia really did leave Jason for Harry Styles!

As a reminder, the couple had been engaged since 2013. The nanny insisted she hadn’t noticed any problems between her employers in the three years she worked for the family before their break up, during which she’d take care of kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. Everything changed when Harry entered the picture, though.

Remember, a source came out after news of the breakup hit in November 2020 claiming the couple had split up amicably months earlier. Whether she was the source of the story or not, this is something Olivia has held to, telling Vanity Fair in an interview last month:

“The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

But according to the nanny, Olivia told staff she had plans to marry Jason (and wanted Daisy to be a flower girl) as late as October of that year! That means the breakup DID happen after filming started. That is… it happened after she started hanging out with Harry on set. The nanny says she absolutely believes the One Direction alum was the cause of the breakup since she saw Olivia appear visibly “giddy” and giggly around him on set of Don’t Worry Darling when she took Daisy for a visit.

The Booksmart director officially moved out of the family’s home on November 8, claiming there was a COVID-19 outbreak on set so she had to isolate in a hotel. But the nanny says that was a lie to get out of house — so she could break up with Jason from a distance. And he had NO IDEA it was coming. The nanny revealed:

“It was supposed to be a temporary break for Covid but that turned out to be how she left us. He thought it was a temporary break. On the Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all. After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’”

Jason was completely blindsided — but he found all the clues afterward!

In a furious rant, the nanny recalled, Jason claimed Olivia had “put the move on” the musician during a cast dinner in Palm Springs, California (where they filmed the psychological thriller). It was supposedly during this meal that Olivia and Harry shared their first kiss. Jason apparently later found out about this by reading text messages between the two on Olivia’s Apple Watch, which she left behind after the move. He then allegedly banned the nanny from playing Harry’s music around the kids. The nanny added:

“He was just out of control crying. I didn’t know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted — I felt for him.”

Things escalated between the couple in mid-November after the Ted Lasso star tried to stop Olivia from leaving the home with a salad she made for Harry with her “special dressing.” Devastated by her actions, he actually filmed their encounter and even laid under her car to stop her from leaving! The nanny explained:

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’ So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

Referencing a text she received from the upset father, the nanny added:

“Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].’”

The nanny acknowledge how silly it was for her employer to be mad about a salad, saying:

“I said, what salad dressing? He said: ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now.’ I don’t know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.’”

Wow, he sounds really unhinged here. Laying down behind the car is really toxic behavior. Appears like it bolsters the implication Olivia made recently when she hinted in response to her CinemaCon custody paper debacle, “there’s a reason I left that relationship.” However, the nanny does says she never saw any problems until after the alleged tryst with Harry, so… Hmm…

The nanny went on to claim that despite agreeing to go to therapy with Jason, Olivia didn’t take it seriously and was too obsessed with the Watermelon Sugar singer to fully heal any of the wounds with her fiancé. The therapist supposedly compared Olivia’s infatuation with Harry to a drug addiction! Oof! The insider continued:

“Olivia never took those therapy sessions seriously. She didn’t want to go – Jason wanted her to go. She had no intention of repairing things with him. I think it made her look good – there were those pictures of her giving Jason a hug after therapy and it just showed they were ending things in a really nice way. That was a lie – Jason was brokenhearted the whole time. It wasn’t, ‘Oh things are all good now.’”

Wow. Nanny has some opinions! Both Jason and his employee were shocked to see Olivia move on so quickly since she was supposedly all-in on the romance before the Grammy winner showed up. The nanny reflected:

“The thing about that was when Olivia left Jason, as she was filming and going out with Harry, she was still leaving him voicemails and texts saying she loved him and he was her everything. He let me read them and hear them. Jason was like, ‘She was just here naked in the swimming pool and she was naked in our bed.’”

Yeah, that’s starting to sound like it’s not just leaving one for the other — that sounds like overlap. That sounds like cheating. That’s in line with what insiders from the set of Don’t Worry Darling said early on about the rumored feud between Olivia and Florence Pugh. They said the star wasn’t happy about her director sneaking around with another actor — while Jason was still coming to set with the kids.

The nanny continued:

“When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry – I couldn’t believe it. Just a month before when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him. So, it was like, how can she be in this relationship, and then holding hands with someone else a month later? It was a lot of mixed messages.”

All of this drama made Jason’s alleged nightly drinking habit way worse, she says, which ultimately culminated in some messiness and trauma for the nanny to deal with daily. While Jason was “working on himself,” he would get upset easily:

“Then there were some days where he was just angry and cursing names at her to me.”

She shared:

“Jason would say: ‘I’m tired of this f***ing sh*t. It’s because of Olivia. She left us.”

Things really took a turn for the worse, especially where the nanny was concerned, in December 2020 when she flew to London with Jason and the kids to begin filming the second season of Ted Lasso. At this point, Jason signed the nanny up for sessions with his life coach. Sounds nice, right? Not so much — she says the coach tried to pump her for information about Olivia! Sounds like a sketchy setup, right? Jason would also call and text her constantly wondering if Olivia had reached out — and he’d become angry if the nanny ever texted Olivia.

It got to the point where the nanny felt “manipulated” and overwhelmed by the toxic relationship her employers now had. She told Jason she wanted to leave at the end of January 2021 but offered to stay for another six months while they found a replacement for her. Can’t blame her for wanting out!

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so smoothly. On February 1, she claims, she was brutally fired in the middle of the night while Jason was “drunk and out of control.” In text messages, the 47-year-old threatened to call the police if she didn’t come “downstairs” to speak with him and his sister, Lindsay Sudeikis, even saying she could “record everything.” The nanny didn’t want to, saying she was “afraid” of him. Oof. When she didn’t agree to have a conversation, she was fired. She recalled:

“He said: ‘You’re going to get your stuff and get out. Why are you sending her [Olivia] messages?’ I said, ‘Jason, you’ve been drinking and I can tell that you’re drunk. You’re very angry and I’m afraid of you.’”

In text messages provided to the outlet, the nanny could be seen reaching out to Olivia in a panic and asking for help while describing the situation. She then got upset when Olivia neglected to answer right away (later claiming she was “on set and [couldn’t] answer”). Olivia insisted she’d speak to Jason and sort things out — but admitted she had a hard time understanding the situation since she hadn’t been around much.

A representative for Olivia claimed the nanny was not fired but chose to resign (something she denies). The nanny did leave the home, however, and went to stay at the Rosewood London hotel (which costs $719 a night) for the next month with her dog. Her employers paid for her stay. After flying home to the US, she said she was cut completely loose and not granted severance pay since Olivia and Jason both lied by saying she resigned. She said:

“I got nothing, nothing at all. I asked about severance pay but they didn’t give me anything. It has been terribly difficult for me. The most difficult part is I have been a nanny for 20 years and it’s my career. I adore children. I was so happy in what I do. This just tore me apart and I was afraid to work with any other families, thinking they’re just going to hurt me. I started thinking all the other families were the same. It blew me away. It’s kind of like your career is over and you have to start all over again from scratch. I didn’t know where to begin and I was brokenhearted. I had no clue, no direction.”

So awful if true! She added:

“I was so brokenhearted from leaving the kids so they felt abandoned. I was shocked and traumatized after being thrown out. Just how they handled it – like I was a bag of trash being thrown out. It took me a long time to be able to come out and say, what you did was wrong.”

This really makes BOTH celebs look so much worse. However, despite this drama, she still has sympathy for Jason. She said:

“I do have sympathy for Jason because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times. But the bad times were really bad. I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”

Olivia, on the other hand, not so much… Several months after the controversy, the nanny reached out to the director to try to reconcile, she explained:

“I texted Olivia [four months ago] and asked if she would be interested in mediating. I said, ‘Hi Olivia, hope you’re doing well. Miss the children so much.’ ‘She said ‘sending you love’ with a heart as if nothing happened. She spoke to somebody and they sent me an email that asked what I wanted to mediate about, and I said my wrongful termination. And to give the kids a proper goodbye and let them know I didn’t abandon them. She never got back to me.”

Yikes. Harsh! This sounds like such a complicated and toxic split!! Check out ALL the text message receipts HERE! And then let us know your hot takes (below)!

