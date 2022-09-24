40 Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Release Joint Statement Addressing On-Set Drama Rumors Between Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde!

The Don’t Worry Darling crew is over all the chatter about the drama between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh!

As you know, there have been a ton of reports about behind-the-scenes tension between the two stars during the production of the psychological thriller. Speculation started after Florence did not seem to promote the project on social media nor liked any of Olivia’s posts about it. Adding fuel to the fire, the Midsommar actress then limited her press schedule to just the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, she never went with Olivia and her cast members to the festival’s press conference and joined them for the red carpet and screening later.

While Olivia (and even cinematographer Matthew Libatique) has denied there was any drama going on, a bombshell report from Vulture on Friday seemingly confirmed initial theories that Olivia’s relationship with Harry Styles had been a big source of contention on set. In fact, a source claimed the two women got into a “screaming match” on set in January 2021 due to it. The “blowout argument” reportedly happened because Florence was upset with the director’s “frequent, unexplained absences,” adding that Olivia and Harry “would just disappear.” Things got so bad that the Little Women star went into negotiations with Warner Bros., resulting in her not having to do the typical press appearances beyond the Venice Film Festival. Yikes!

It has been a big mess, to say the least! But now, it sounds like those who worked on Don’t Worry Darling are fed up with the rumors! In a statement to People on Saturday, forty members of the film’s crew and production team slammed the reports of onset tension between Florence and Olivia, saying they “are completely false.” Addressing the new Vulture report, they said:

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article. Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false.”

The crew then said Olivia is “an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production” and that she “ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved.” They continued:

“There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast. We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader. We’re also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Producer Miri Yoon also told the outlet:

“Rumors of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy denied a heated feud between Olivia and Florence to E! News on Friday, stating:

“We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again. The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

Hmm…

It seems like the Don’t Worry Darling team is really trying to put this controversy to bed! Are you buying that nothing happened on set between Florence and Olivia? Let us know in the comments below. You can also ch-ch-check the names of the 40 crew members who released the statement HERE.

