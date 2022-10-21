Harry Styles Doesn't Look Happy On Date With Olivia Wilde Amid Bombshell Allegations!

Uh oh! It sounds like the stress from Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny’s allegations are taking a toll on the Don’t Worry Darling director and Harry Styles!

The couple was spotted at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace on Wednesday night before heading to the Wiltern Theater to see the band, Wolf Alice. For the outing, Olivia wore a chic black mini-dress and knee-high black boots while the 28-year-old singer sported a diamond-patterned sweater tank and white shirt paired with blue trousers. But their outfit choices weren’t the most inneresting part of the evening…

Eyewitnesses shared with Dailymail.com on Thursday that while the 38-year-old actress was smiling and interacting with friends during the hour-long dinner, Harry did not seem to enjoy the moment as he looked very serious and distant. In fact, the insiders claimed the pair barely even looked at each other at the restaurant!

Things remained tense as onlookers told the outlet they sat separately in the car when they, with Harry hopping into the driver’s seat and Olivia sitting in the back. Yikes! Something was definitely off between these two! But their distance might have been due to the accusations from Olivia and Jason’s nanny – which seemed to show some overlap between her relationships with the two guys. The nanny even claimed Olivia allegedly lied to Harry about how long things were over with Jason, saying:

“Olivia went on to defend herself and I think she did it for Harry because she wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time – and they weren’t.”

While Olivia and Jason have put on a united front amid these allegations, Harry doesn’t seem to be dealing with this situation well! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

