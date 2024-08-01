Nicola Peltz Beckham Sues Dog Groomer Over Death Of ‘Baby Nala’ -- Read Her Heartbroken Statement

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Nicola Peltz Beckham has officially launched her lawsuit against the pet grooming company she believes to be responsible for her dog’s death.

In June, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news that her beloved chihuahua of nine years Nala passed away just hours after a grooming appointment. She said at the time:

“nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. we rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.”

You can see her full post (below):

Shortly after, TMZ reported the Lola star had plans to sue the New York grooming company… And that’s exactly what she’s now doing.

On Tuesday, Nicola filed a lawsuit in NYC against HoundSpa LLC, owner Deborah Gittleman, and Jony Ceballos, the employee who groomed Nala. In her filings, which have been obtained by multiple outlets, Nicola accused Jony of “intentional and malicious abuse of dogs.” She claimed the groomer has a “history of complaints” of “repeatedly” mishandling animals, and accused the company and Deborah of “reckless and malicious conduct” for maintaining his employment.

The lawsuit further claims Nala went in for her scheduled grooming appointment in a mobile van outside of Nicola’s home on June 15 “happy” and “healthy,” but “returned injured and in severe physical distress — breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating.”

Nicola claimed she sped Nala off to a nearby vet, who discovered the dog’s “tongue was blue, she had fluid in her lungs, and she suffered neurological damage.” The lawsuit added:

“Nala was put on oxygen and cared for as Nicola distressingly and emotionally witnessed her dog suffer.”

Horrible. Ultimately, the filings claim Nala passed as the result of the “injuries and severe condition” with which she was returned from her grooming appointment.

Nicola claims to have been dealing with “damages and emotional distress,” and is seeking responsibility:

“This case is about holding responsible those who abuse animals in their care and shedding light on the lack of protections for pet owners and their beloved dogs and pets.”

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo in which she and Beckham held a memorial service for the pup. She wrote:

“I am truly still in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last moth following what should have been a routine grooming session. I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy. I can’t bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala’s are. We need to do better and change the laws to better protect fur babies and the loving owners who care for them. Our pets are our chosen family. I’ve dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can’t in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families. I will work for changes and laws to help make sure non one else ever has to experience this heartbreak. I will always use my voice to protect our innocent babies.”

Such a devastating situation. Our hearts are with Nicola!

