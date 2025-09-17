Nina Dobrev & Shaun White BOTH Wanted A Family -- Split Was NOT Over This!

Got A Tip?

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White may be over — but the quest to figure out what went wrong has only just begun!

Fans were left shocked last week when it was announced that the longtime couple had called off their engagement. Everything seemed to be going totally normal until just days before the breakup became public. Nina posted PDA-filled pics of the duo on Instagram and then days later stepped out on a red carpet without her ring. And the next thing we knew, the wedding was off for good!

Alongside speculation that the snowboarder may have cheated, another big theory is that they were not aligned when it came to their future and family planning. While they both wanted kids, previous sources claimed the retired athlete was eager to start growing their family ASAP, but The Vampire Diaries alum wasn’t ready to slow down her career yet. It seemed plausible — but now a source is hitting back at this!

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider stressed that the split had nothing to do with a disagreement about having kids! The confidant, who is close to the pair, said:

“They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other.”

A different source added that Nina “couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun.” Huh. Makes those cheating allegations seem even more possible… FWIW, Us‘ sources have argued the Olympian wasn’t unfaithful, but neither he nor the actress has formally spoken out. Hmm.

What do YOU think? What went wrong?? Give us your best guesses (below).

Sep 17, 2025 12:00pm PDT

