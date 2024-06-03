Khloé Kardashian STILL Recovering From Scary Injury She Got 2 Months Ago!

Khloé Kardashian is still recovering after a scary injury left her unable to do her normally strenuous workout routine!

On Instagram Sunday, Koko shared a new Reel alongside her personal trainer Don Brooks. The gym routine vid she shared was filled with different workouts, including push-ups, pull-ups, and some time on her elliptical stepper. Definitely a montage that still looks like she’s ready to take on the world — but the 39-year-old actually isn’t satisfied with where she’s at right now!

In the caption, the reality TV star shared how she injured herself nearly two months ago and hasn’t been able to fully get back into the swing of things:

“I hurt myself and couldn’t workout the way I wanted to for almost 2 months. Working my way back little by little “

Despite not detailing what exactly happened, Khloé revealed she still has WEEKS before she’ll be fully recovered:

“a few more weeks and I’ll be there. Then- I have to stay ready so I don’t need to get ready”

The mother of two is really putting in the work to get back to her normal routine. We’re impressed to see she’s bouncing back — and not letting her injury keep her down for too long!

