Before Death, Nonbinary Teen Nex Benedict Sent Heartbreaking Messages Describing Attack

In the wake of Nex Benedict’s heartbreaking death, we’re slowly hearing more and more details… including some of their final messages from right after the attack.

The nonbinary Oklahoma teen sadly died earlier this month after a bathroom brawl at school. And it turns out they had the time to share some final thoughts on the situation — which help paint a picture of exactly when down. On Wednesday, a family member, who chose to remain anonymous, shared a message thread with FOX23 in which the 16-year-old detailed exactly how things went down.

Nex explained they “got jumped” at Owasso High School in a “3 on 1” which led to an ER visit — which is definitely consistent with what we’ve been hearing so far. When asked how they were holding up, Nex responded:

“All good. Just [scrapes] and bruises. Got a shot in the butt for my pain but if I’m still dizzy in the morning I might have a concussion.”

The family member then asked what happened, and the teen responded:

“They had been bullying me and my friends and I got tired of it so I poured some water on them and all 3 came after me. School did not report to the police and is probably getting sued.”

Nex’s grandmother told The Independent on Tuesday the teen had been getting bullied since the beginning of the 2023 school year because of their gender identity. Nex added in their messages:

“They lost the girls after they made me and my friends separate and one of my friends had to be escorted to his bus because they couldn’t find them.”

KJRH got a tip from the mother of one of Nex’s friends, who claimed “one of the [three] girls was pretty much repeatedly beating [Nex’s] head across the floor.” Police have yet to reveal whether Nex’s death was a direct result of the brutal beating, or related to another medical condition, but the mother told the outlet:

“I think complications from brain trauma, head trauma, is what caused it.”

So awful… We hope if the three girls have’t already been found they are soon.

A vigil set to commemorate the teen’s life is being held on Sunday. You can visit a GoFundMe to help alleviate the financial stress from Nex’s family HERE. R.I.P.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

