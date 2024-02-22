Larsa Pippen Explains What REALLY Happened With Marcus Jordan!

Larsa Pippen is opening up about what really went down between her and Marcus Jordan — and what she regrets!

The Real Housewives of Miami star stopped by the Two T’s in a Pod podcast on Tuesday. There, she got candid about all the drama that went down between her and Marcus. If you’re not up to speed, basically the two unfollowed one another on Instagram and completely wiped all traces of each other from their feeds last week. And that was all before re-following each other and reuniting for Valentine’s Day just a couple days later. But apparently they didn’t actually break up! Larsa told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge:

“We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know, what’s going to happen in the future.”

Related: Did Kanye West Take A Swipe At Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner In New Song??

Amid their time apart last week, we heard rumors that Marcus’ father Michael Jordan possibly played a role in fostering a bit of contention between them. And supposedly their 16 year age difference, too! Larsa is 49, while Marcus is just 33, after all. But while explaining what went on, she added:

“It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up. It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”

Inneresting… Well, she was spotted with a big ol’ diamond ring not long after their supposed breakup, so, yeah! As for how she handled the time apart, the Bravo star explained:

“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos. I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”

Dayum! She continued:

“I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”

Well it seems like things are decent now… But those pics are long gone! Something tells us they have ’em saved in their camera roll, obvi. But they’ll never get all those likes and comments back on Insta! LOLz!

Reactions?? What do U think is going on here, y’all?! Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Bravo & Complex/YouTube]