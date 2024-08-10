North Dakota Republican Pleads Guilty To Traveling To Europe To Sexually Abuse Trafficked Young Boys

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former North Dakota Republican lawmaker has pleaded guilty to traveling to Europe to sexually abuse young boys.

According to a press release from federal prosecutors, Ray Holmberg went to Prague about 14 times between 2011 and 2021 “to engage in commercial sex acts with minor boys.” During some of the trips, the 80-year-old former state senator would stay at a brothel under the alias “Sean Evans.” Prosecutors said that same name was used when talking with friends about the visits. Brace yourselves. These messages are disturbing AF! Holmberg once wrote about “his twink,” adding:

“No one is ever too young… remember Prague.”

What the f**k. He emailed another friend a link to a brothel in the city named the “Villa Mansland” before suggesting they travel there together:

“Let’s go, this summer . . . The boys rent at around $60 (sex is extra). It will be decadent but oh so much fun bro. What happens in Prague—Stays in Prague.”

In other emails, prosecutors noted Holmberg demanded at least one of the employees get him a “‘kid.’” And he didn’t just go to the brothel. The politician also would go to the public park in front of the main train station in the Czech Republic city “to procure sex from minor boys,” per the press release. JFC. All of this is so sick.

And now, Holmberg has pleaded guilty to one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a statement about the guilty plea:

“This is an important milestone in North Dakota’s battle against child sex trafficking. Former State Senator Ray Holmberg has admitted his heinous crimes and now stands convicted of conduct that fuels the domestic and global sexual exploitation of children. This is an important step toward justice.”

For those who don’t know, Holmberg served in the North Dakota Senate from 1976 until 2022. He ended up resigning two years ago after shocking reports came out that he exchanged several text messages with a man in jail for child sexual abuse material, per NBC News. WTF. And as we’ve learned, that only scratched the surface of his horrific crimes.

Holmberg faces up to 30 years in federal prison. At this time, his sentencing has not been scheduled. Reactions, Perezcious readers. Let us know in the comments.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

