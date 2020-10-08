North West Has The ANSWER — Shares Secrets To World Peace!

North West 2060!

The 7-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West has three key ideas on how she’d run the world if she were in charge, and we can’t say we disagree with her!

Related: Kanye West Tweets Disturbing Message To North About Being ‘Murdered’

In the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, out on Friday, the mag asked fashionable people of all ages how they would make the world a better place, and Northie’s to-the-point response is pretty spot-on for someone of her age:

“I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs.”

If only it were that simple. LOLz!!

Her momma seems to agree, who shared the quote to her IG Story with a smiling emoji. North also submitted a selfie to be included in the mag (below):

Famed designer Tom Ford was among those who also provided a response, with his expanding on North’s desire for more love:

“I would like for the world to rediscover love and civility. And for once and for all put an end to racial bias. We are one people and we all inhabit the same planet and we waste so much time with hate and anger.”

Do U agree with Northie?! We hope so!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram.]