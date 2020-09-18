Kanye West Tweets & Deletes Disturbing Message To Daughter North About Being ‘Murdered’

Dare we say it, but this might be one of THE most alarming things Kanye West has said amid his current mental health struggles — and we don’t make that declaration lightly.

The 43-year-old rapper left fans concerned again on Friday after he posted and deleted a shocking tweet about being murdered someday and having his eldest daughter North, whom he shares with wife Kim Kardashian West, taken away from him. He wrote:

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN… WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

Is he talking about his political “aspirations”? We mean, we can’t see someone trying to assassinate a candidate who’s admitted he’s “walking” for president and can’t even get on the ballot in most states due to apparent fraud…

Maybe he’s talking about his new battle with record labels? Hmm… More on that later.

The Twitter message came just one day after he served a 24-hour suspension from the digital platform for yet another lewd and explicit tirade about his faith, family, and music career, which included a video of himself peeing on a Grammy award.

However, this is the first time we’ve ever heard him say anything about his life being in danger. Along with the tweet (below), Kanye included a picture of his 7-year-old daughter throwing up two peace signs for the camera:

Oh no. No, poor North has to reckon with this AND her father’s troubling campaign rally moment months ago where he told the world about how she was almost aborted. Sigh.

Fans who saw the message before it was deleted flocked to the site and expressed their concern. See a few reactions here:

“We saw your deleted tweet. You need help from doctors, family and friends. this is not going to end well without that. first doctors” “He needs help ya’ll. Real Help. Stop feeding into this. :(” “@kanywest just posted & deleted this, I’m worrrieddd”

Ugh. This is just not okay. It’s obvious the Jesus Walks rapper is really struggling right now, even despite his famous wife’s best efforts to support him through a prolonged rough patch with his bipolar disorder.

We’re sad to say the antics continued on Thursday as Mr. West shared this message about his future with friend-turned-foe JAY-Z and the parent company to his fashion line, Adidas:

I am the head of adidas … I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together … all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Just a reminder, Kanye is neither the president (that’s Zion Armstrong) nor the CEO (Kasper Rørsted) of Adidas. So we have no idea what he means when he implies he’s going to merge the companies. (Also, OUCH for Puma!)

And then there was this bizarre message about wanting to free convicted murder Suge Knight:

Kanye is fighting against malfeasance and corruption in the music industry, and his solution is to free Suge??

Here’s to hoping ‘Ye gets the help he so desperately needs — another social media ban might be a good idea, too! For the sake of him AND his family.

