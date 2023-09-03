Oklahoma Woman Arrested After Boyfriend Discovers ‘Disturbing Images And Videos’ Of His 3-Year-Old Daughter On Her Phone

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 19-year-old woman in Oklahoma has been arrested after her boyfriend found some “disturbing” photos and videos of his three-year-old daughter on her phone.

According to the Stillwater Police Department, an officer met with “a very distraught” man in the police department’s lobby at around 10:11 a.m. on August 22. The guy explained to law enforcement that he recently met a woman online from the Oklahoma City area. The two began dating, and she moved in with him. While his girlfriend was sleeping one night, he decided to look through her phone and made a horrific discovery. Police say he “found disturbing images and videos of his three year old daughter.”

What the f**k. Authorities went to the residence to arrest the girlfriend, identified as Ashlee Cheatham, last week. Bodycam footage showed the moment. In the video, she answered the door without pants on and police immediately placed her in handcuffs before going to get her something to wear. At one point in the clip, the teenager seemingly began to hyperventilate while officers explained she was under arrest for sexual battery of a minor and possession of child pornography. Ashlee said in response before being taken out of the apartment in handcuffs:

“A minor? Oh my god.”

You can see the video of the arrest (below):

The suspect was later formally charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, making or distributing types of obscene material or child pornography, possession of marijuana, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Per KOCO, cops said she confessed to the crimes.

The outlet also revealed Ashlee had applied to work at a local elementary school as a paraprofessional. OMG. However, the district said “a mutual decision was made to terminate the hiring process,” insisting she never worked with any students at the school at any point.

At this time, Ashlee is being held at the Payne County Jail. A protective order was also put in place, prohibiting her from contacting the victim. It’s beyond sickening and disgusting what happened to this poor child. Here’s hoping the family gets some justice.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

