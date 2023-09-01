10-Year-Old Girl In Texas Stabs Father For Physically Assaulting Mom, Say Police

A 10-year-old girl in Texas went into protective mode and helped her mother during an assault.

According to a statement from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Facebook Wednesday, officers at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex in Houston. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Gonzalez said they found “an adult male was stabbed in the leg.”

As for how he was wounded? Gonzalez explained that a young girl “intervened” and stabbed him “after the adult male was physically assaulting the child’s mother.” Jeez. No child should ever have to go through someone like this. The sheriff continued in his statement:

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience. Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

The 27-year-old suspect, i.e. dad, was transported to the hospital “in fair condition.” It’s unknown if the mom or daughter was hurt during the incident. Per a complaint filed in Harris County Criminal Court and obtained by NBC News, he was hit with a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a family member. A spokesperson for the Harris County sheriff also told the outlet that the man was the woman’s husband and the 10-year-old’s father, and a protection order was filed to prevent him from contacting the victim.

At this time, an investigation into the situation is ongoing. We are keeping the mom and daughter in our thoughts and hope they stay safe following this horrific incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via HCSOTexas/YouTube]