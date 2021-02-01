This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Old Ingredients, Bold Flavors – The CBD Old Cuban

Despite its name, the “Old Cuban” is not an old cocktail. Interestingly, this famed mojito variation first appeared in NYC in the early 2000s. Despite its relative youth, the Old Cuban has already become an “old standard” in many North American bars. See for yourself why so many bar patrons are thirsty for this Pegu Club classic.

Please don’t forget to top your Old Cuban with a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil! Just a touch of our high-quality CBD oil is sure to make this classy cocktail stand out.

CBD Old Cuban Recipe

Why is this drink called an “Old Cuban” if it’s such a new creation? Well, there are two reasons for this cocktail’s name.

First, this cocktail calls for an aged (i.e., “old”) Cuban rum. If you only have white rum on hand, please don’t try to sub it into this recipe! The subtle notes from a high-quality aged rum will play a central role in this cocktail’s flavor.

The second reason for the “Old Cuban’s” name is that it’s a riff off of the oldest of Cuba’s many cocktails: the mojito. Be sure to check out our previous CBD mojito post to see the similarities and contrasts between these tasty cocktails.

Ingredients

1 oz aged Cuban rum

5 – 6 sprigs of fresh mint

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz lime juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

~2 oz champagne

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Place a few mint leaves in the bottom of your cocktail shaker

Add rum, lime juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and Tribe CBD oil

Gently muddle the mint to release essential oils

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Double strain into a pre-chilled champagne flute or coupe glass

Top with champagne

Garnish with fresh mint leaves

You’ll notice that we recommend using two strainers when pouring this drink into your glass. While this extra step might seem unnecessary, it’s a good strategy if you’re a stickler for aesthetics.

The reason we mention double straining in this recipe has to do with the mint leaves. No matter how careful you are muddling this herb, there’s always a chance some pesky mint leaves could work their way through your strainer.

If you fancy yourself a professional bartender, you might want to get in the habit of double straining your drinks. This simple technique will eliminate any unwanted ice shards getting into your final cocktail.

