Marilyn Manson Ex Rose McGowan Reacts To Evan Rachel Wood's Shocking Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In case you didn’t see, the latest celebrity being accused of abuse against his sexual partners is none other than Marilyn Manson.

Evan Rachel Wood, who dated the shock rocker back in the late 2000s — starting when she was just 19 years old — has long been open about being groomed and abused by an ex. Everyone assumed because of the timing of their very public relationship that it was the Beautiful People singer.

But with a statement to Vanity Fair on Monday morning, she finally made it unmistakable. She wrote:

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

And she wasn’t alone.

Four other women also came forward to the outlet with allegations of abuse from their time dating Manson: Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and a woman identified only as Gabriella.

But those aren’t the only women the singer has dated.

Perhaps his other most famous relationship was with Rose McGowan. In the late 90s and early 2000s, before Evan, Manson was often seen out with the Jawbreaker star, including accompanying her as she wore that iconic see-through dress to the 1998 MTV Movie Awards. The pair were together for over three years and even got engaged.

When they broke up, Rose’s announcement of the news was actually full of love. She told E! News:

“There is great love, but our lifestyle difference is, unfortunately, even greater.”

Many years later, during a 2015 game of “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live, she heavily implied the “lifestyle difference” comment was a reference to incessant drug use, asking Andy Cohen in response:

“Think about it Andy… What was Scarface about?”

And yet the Charmed alum has long held that she has no regrets about her time with Manson.

Innerestingly, she also has a complicated relationship with the #MeToo movement. While she started out as a leading voice, opening up to Ronan Farrow about her alleged rape at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein, she has also been a vocal critic of most of the other women involved.

So here’s the million dollar question: how does Rose feel about a woman making allegations of sexual abuse against her own ex-fiancé??

She’s on Evan’s side. She tweeted on Monday:

“I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin.”

Does that mean she also has a story to tell about Manson? Or was their relationship different? It does seem to precede all the ones with the woman who have come forward. It will be interesting to hear the response of Dita Von Teese, who dated and actually married Manson in between the two.

Do YOU think more women will come forward with stories of abuse by Marilyn Manson?

