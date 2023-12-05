Olivia Munn Shows Off ADORABLE Pic Of 2-Year-Old Son Malcolm With Dad John Mulaney! LOOK!

Olivia Munn is showing off her baby boy.

On Monday, the Office Christmas Party actress took to Instagram to share a silly photo of her son Malcolm, who was bundled up for the winter weather in a green beanie and furry jacket. The celeb kid was strapped into a stroller with a blanket over him as dad John Mulaney appeared to be taking him for a walk — but got distracted by what a little cutie the 2-year-old is!

In the photo, which was taken by John in an elevator mirror, little Malcolm hilariously posed with his tongue out! See (below):

ADORABLE!

Olivia tagged John and captioned the photo:

“Merry Christmas ya filthy animals “

What a happy little family! Olivia and John’s whirlwind romance began in 2021 — the same year they welcomed their little one and he left his wife Annamarie Tendler.

Reactions to the adorable pic, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Olivia Munn & John Mulaney/Instagram]