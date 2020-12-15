One Direction Hairstylist Spills All & Reveals How The Boys Slept Around With Staff!

A hair stylist who worked with One Direction for years is opening up about what life was like on the road with the guys… and it sounds interesting!

Lou Teasdale worked as a hair stylist with the British boy band and its stars — Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and (formerly) Zayn Malik for a LONG time, so it seems like she knows what she’s talking about here! After all, she was there for the guys during their X Factor days, and stayed on all the way through their final tour. Wow!

Now, Teasdale is getting very real on the podcast Sex, Lies, and DM Slides! She appears as the guest in a new episode, and she dished a ton about life on the road with a boy band, the girls that are obsessed with the boys, and what life is like behind the scenes around such a famous group of young guys!

For one, the 37-year-old stylist was clear about just how much fooling around there was on tour! While she is keen to note she personally never participated, the haircare pro revealed how female assistants would constantly end up in “fleeting” relationships with the boys, and they never ended very well!

Teasdale explained:

“With me, I was with them from right at the beginning until right at the end so I think you kinda can’t sleep with them. It’s quite important to keep in your job. But some people would come in, like assistants and stuff, and think it’s love, but it’s not, and it’s the quickest way to lose your job. Then they’ll have a new girlfriend, she’s there and they don’t want you in the room.”

Yikes!!! Poor girls…

Of course, the close living conditions between the boys and their live tour crew made things awkward regardless; at one point in 2014, fans started rumors that Lou was involved in some kind of romantic tryst with Harry, who was 20 at the time. Teasdale is quick to deny all those rumors, but she did admit close quarters on the road made for some awkward moments all the same!

The stylist added:

“Every­one knew each other’s business on tour. It was like working in an office. Everyone ends up either falling out or sleeping together or both. Everyone know everybody’s s**t. That’s how it goes. But no, I never [dated any of them]… They were a lot younger than me so it was always on a friendship level.”

As it turns out, Teasdale has a really strong alibi for not dating any of the guys: during much of her run with 1D, she was actually dating a man who also worked behind the scenes on the crew at the time, and they had a daughter together!

Sorry, conspiracy theorists…

BTW, Teasdale was around to debunk one more big conspiracy theory: Harry and Louis are not gay together. She waved off the long-standing rumor, and explained:

“I have millions of girls asking me about Harry and Louis being gay. They think management have covered it up and all their girlfriends have been fake.”

So there you have it! If you’re interested, you can listen to the full podcast episode HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

