Teen Mom Star Catelynn Lowell Gets Angel Tattoo In Honor Of Babies She Lost From Miscarriages

This is a very beautiful tribute.

As we previously reported, Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage in November. It was Catelynn’s second pregnancy loss, after experiencing another in 2017.

On Friday, the reality star shared a quote on her Instagram page:

“I still imagine what might have been if you would have been a child in my arms instead of a child in my heart.”

She captioned the post:

“Our two babes in heaven I wonder what our life would look like.. watch over us and your sisters we shall meet one day until then know I loved you from the beginning and always will “

The 28-year-old took the tribute a step further on Monday by getting a tattoo in honor of the family’s “two angels in heaven.” Alongside the sweet, simple ink she wrote:

“Thanks so much @lancekellar666 for this very special art “

Catelynn also teased an “official divorce statement” on her IG, which, as it turned out, seemed to be about not getting a divorce. She told the website Celebuzz:

“While Tyler and I have had bumps in the road, looking back on these 11 years really proves the cliche saying — what doesn’t kill you makes us stronger. And we are stronger than ever.”

We’re glad to know the couple is leaning on each other in this difficult time. We continue to keep their family in our thoughts.

