Olivia Jade Is BACK On YouTube After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade has returned to the world of vlogging after some major rebranding. She teased her return on an Instagram Story earlier in the week, and the 21-year-old dropped her first video on Thursday. This is the first we’ve seen from her YouTube channel since she went dark almost TWO years ago! And we’ve got some thoughts.

But let’s start at the beginning, because there is a TON to unpack here. Olivia introduced her reboot by very quickly discussing the elephant in the room. That is, the scandal involving her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — who were arrested and accused of paying the University of Southern California $500,000 to admit their two daughters into the school. They were of course sent to prison after pleading guilty. The social media celebrity quickly addressed all of this at the top of her new content by saying:

“Obviously, I haven’t filmed in a really long time and I’m just grateful to be back on YouTube and I’m really excited for you guys to watch this video. I wanted to film this intro part because I didn’t want to just start the vlog and me not address anything. Obviously, I did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you’re like, ‘Why are you back?’ you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I needed to say on there.”

Of course, her Red Table Talk discussion refers to the conversation Olivia had back in December with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Jada’s mother). It totally did not end up going well for her once Banfield-Norris spoke up — and you can read more of our coverage on that here — but on the whole OJ handled herself maturely and got her point across. The influencer explained her side of things like this:

“We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that it was wrong. It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

Yeah, okay, so we don’t think there’s ever a world where bribing college admissions should be considered normal.

In any case, her video started with a brief disclaimer of sorts, addressing all of this, and then she moved into the content itself. Essentially, we got to spend a day in the life with a young woman who clearly has a life of luxury. Of course, as much as Jade makes it seem like she’s trying to do better, the posh lifestyle almost further addresses the bigger issue here in society. That is, people with wealth often walk away from scandals with a slap on the wrist, and then they can go right back to their cushy lifestyles.

Not to be harsh here or anything.

Anyway, on top of her return to the world of vlogging, Jade also posted some new shots on IG that genuinely read like this is a woman ready to return to the world of social media and creating content for viewers.

Ch-ch-check out one of Olivia’s first pics of 2021 (below):

What do you all think, Perezcious readers?! Should we welcome Olivia back to the world of vlogging? Or should she have waited before making a return? Drop us a comment below!

