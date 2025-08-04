Fans Blast Orlando Bloom For Posting 'Naked Photo' Of His & Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy!

Orlando Bloom is coming under fire for making an information age dad mistake!

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is receiving a wave of online criticism over his latest Instagram post. If you haven’t seen it yet, the 48-year-old shared a photo dump featuring several pics of himself and Daisy, the daughter he shares with ex Katy Perry. Just some sweet pics enjoying a beach day!

But one shot in particular has netizens raising their eyebrows…

The sixth slide features Orlando wearing black swimming trunks wading into the ocean while holding the 4-year-old, who is completely naked with her bum covered up by a yellow heart emoji… But according to multiple outlets, he previously posted the photo without the emoji before deleting it and reuploading the censored version.

In the comments, fans expressed concern over the Lord of the Rings star sharing the photo:

“Slide 6 is not it” “Why naked Orlando? You are completely aware of how dangerous the social media is.” “DELETE THIS” “WTF!? SHE’S JUST A CHILD” “What’s wrong with you?” “it’s still not OK to post that pic online” “There are a lot of weirdos on the internet sir. I know it’s innocent for most but it’s better to be safe and not expose your kids even just to the possibility of being a target.”

Over on Reddit, internet users continued the criticism with a whole thread dedicated to the situation:

“Some parents are such idiots. They don’t post this child’s face on social media, so they do understand privacy but then post a naked pic. Make it make sense.” “Do people not have common sense? Why are you posting your four-year-old naked on social media? I’m not saying him posting it was ill-intent or anything, but there are people on social media who will use it for ill-intent and inappropriate reasons.” “Poor thing. I know having everything you desire would be nice, but having a celeb as a parent sounds like a special kind of headache for kids. Having a guardian so detached from reality is scary.” “I can’t help but feel like you have to be so out of touch to think it’s okay to post a naked photo of your daughter, to a huge fanbase, and not consider the repercussions. I can understand how that might be a meaningful photo for a parent, but not on the interweb for millions to see.”

However, some users did defend Orlando in the comments section of his Instagram post — saying it’s only overly online folks who have an issue with this kind of classic child pic:

“Some of these comments I swear!!! Always looking to make something out of nothing!!!” “Why are ppl saying protect the child ….. Jees my childhood photos would have had loads of stickers over them, bare butts everywhere.” “Don’t worry, a lot of people need to go touch grass. I don’t know you, but on behalf of humanity, sorry dude.”

What are YOUR thoughts on this situation, Perezcious readers? How do you think Katy feels? Let us know in the comments down below.

