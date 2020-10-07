Here’s Who Orlando Bloom Says His Daughter With Katy Perry Looks Most Like!

We haven’t seen a photo of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry‘s daughter yet, but we have a pretty good idea of what a cutie she is!

The new dad revealed during his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who he thinks Daisy Dove Bloom looks like, and it’s not exactly who you’d think!

The Pirates of the Caribbean star noted to Ellen DeGeneres:

“My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy.”

Inneresting! We’re sure his mom is happy about that, LOLz!

One thing that’s for certain is that she is a blue-eyed baby, though DD has some other features which more resemble her dad. Bloom added:

“It was funny because when she first came out I was ‘Oh it’s me it’s a mini-me!’ Then fortunately she got those Katy blues which was perfect.”

However, the engaged couple was “a little bit confused” because of the resemblance to Bloom’s mother, he joked:

“She sort of looked a little bit like my mom so we got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom. Who’s she gonna look like next?”

While his fiancée was still pregnant, Bloom would “chant a Buddhist mantra,” which he’s used since he was 16, to her belly, and now does it to the newborn:

“I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning. So now, I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely.”

We didn’t get too many other updates on the beebz, except that she’s a great sleeper which has been “a blessing,” to the pair, but he did tease: “It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points.”

Ch-ch-check out more for Orly and Ellen (below):

While the Teenage Dream songstress hasn’t given us much on what her daughter looks like, she has shared some truths about motherhood! She tweeted out:

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job.”

Tell ’em, momma! It’s more than that!!

She followed up:

“When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ She’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.”

We’re sure it will be a while before Miz Perry returns to the swing of things, but let’s hope they give us a peek at their blue-eyed baby girl sooner rather than later!!

