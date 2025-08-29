Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Having 'Genuine' Romance, Source Insists Amid New Claims They Faked It For PR!

Was it all too good to be true??

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson debuted their new (fake?) relationship last month while on the press tour for their film The Naked Gun. They seemed to have electric chemistry, and it all appeared so perfect — even their families were on board! After the Taken star tragically lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, this was set to be his exciting second chance at love.

But this week, sources shockingly burst that love bubble by claiming Pamela and Liam faked this ALL just to boost ticket sales to their movie! Whaaat? Say it ain’t so? Rob Shuter made the claim on his Naughty Or Nice Substack over the weekend, alleging the actors’ relationship was “strictly business.”

TMZ sources doubled down on this on Friday, claiming the whole thing was concocted by their PR teams and Paramount while the action comedy was still being filmed in the spring of 2024. Taking a page outta Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s playbook, huh?

But here’s the shocking part! The sources said the former Playboy Playmate and leading man NEVER — not once — saw each other after filming wrapped in June 2024! The next time they were together was more than a year later, in July of this year, when the press tour started! OMG! Insane, if true!

Though, that does kinda make sense. After all, the romance came out of nowhere. They went from 0 to 100 in the blink of an eye! Maybe because it was all faked… Oof.

One big thing the duo discussed in interviews was that Pamela often baked muffins and sourdough bread for her boyfriend, something he played into. But these new insiders now claim they’ve never even had one-on-one dinners! And whenever they did eat together, their assistants were in attendance at the same table. Not romantic at all!

Sooo, what do Pamela and Liam have to say for themselves? Well, nothing directly from them yet, but sources are now defending their romance!

Hitting back at the rumors, a source close to the movie told People on Friday:

“Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity.”

Another insider urged:

“Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.”

Well, not exactly true. If this was a master plan, it worked! The movie made $89 million worldwide on a budget of $42 million. Their reported romance gave them a lot of added press and attention. Guess we’re all suckers for believing in love, if that’s the case!

Meanwhile, another source laughed at the “ridiculous” claim the so-called lovebirds haven’t had a one-on-one date. Hmm.

If they have such a “genuine” connection, why has it been radio silence since the press tour ended? Are they just prioritizing their privacy? Or is that proof there was never anything there to begin with? Guess time will tell…

Reactions? What do U think is going on here? Tell us (below)!

