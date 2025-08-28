Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Romance Was A PR Stunt?!? Sources Say It's Already Over!

Did Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson just successfully pull a fast one on the whole world?

The last month has been a whirlwind for the Hollywood stars. Their film The Naked Gun opened to stellar reviews and a TON of attention on their chemistry, which leapt from the screen to real life. The two made a major statement when they showed off some PDA at the London premiere of their comedy. Fans went WILD and before you know it, Pammy and Liam were doing joint interviews talking about how much they love each other, even making out on camera!

It first seemed like a bit they were doing for the movie, but it quickly was confirmed by sources that they were actually in love! Wow!

It was a major milestone for the Schindler’s List actor, as he lost his wife Natasha Richardson 15 years ago in a skiing accident and has mostly remained single since. Everything about his and Pammy’s situation just made for the ultimate wholesome love story! But was it all a lie?? That’s what sources are now claiming…

Over the weekend, Rob Shuter took to his Naughty Or Nice Substack to spread the word of what he’s been hearing from industry insiders. One source told him:

“[Pamela and Liam’s] chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business. Pamela Anderson is a pro, Liam Neeson is a pro — they knew leaning into the rumors would get attention.”

Nooo! Seriously?? They seemed so perfect for each other!

The insider went on to point out how after The Naked Gun premiered, all the fun goodies from interviews, sightings, and social media interactions came to a screeching halt:

“That’s because there was never a relationship to begin with. It was clever marketing. People want to believe in romance, and Hollywood knows love stories move tickets.”

So this was really just another Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell situation all over again? A studio exec confirmed:

“This wasn’t about Pam finding love or Liam moving on. It was about box office buzz. Plain and simple.”

That’s wild… Almost too wild to believe. We mean, even Liam’s son and the sister of his late wife showed their support for his alleged romance with Pamela. What would they have stood to gain if it was all fake?? Just some ticket sales? We mean, we get that the joint interviews have come to an end, but so has The Naked Gun’s promo cycle! Maybe the two are now just be enjoying their lives in private… Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking… We really do want to believe in romance…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

