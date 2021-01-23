Paris Hilton Shares Teen Photos That Show The 'Pain' She Suffered From Provo Canyon School Abuses

Paris Hilton isn’t letting this go.

In case you didn’t hear her story in her YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, the reality star turned DJ revealed she endured a traumatic experience at a boarding school she attended when she was a teen.

See, she was sent away to the Provo Canyon School, which advertised itself as a place that could fix kids’ behavior problems, for 11 months. But she says the place was barely a “school” at all — because the focus was on screaming at the kids, what she calls “continuous torture.”

Related: Kat Von D Reveals She Was Sent To The Same School

She detailed the physical and mental abuse, recalling:

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

While she spoke out about the horrors, we only had our mental imagery — and the documentary’s animated recreations — to look at.

But on Thursday, Paris shared a cache of never-before-seen photos she found from her teen years, right after finally getting out. And while she hid the trauma for years, it’s there — she can still see it to this day, as she explained:

“These photos were taken when I was 18 and had recently came home from the horrible experiences I went through at #ProvoCanyonSchool. I can see the pain in my eyes. I was so traumatized that I pretended everything was okay, trying to block out the painful memories.”

As we know from the documentary, she had to hide everything from her parents at the time — as she was told point blank by the staff that no one would believe them:

“And when I tried to tell them once, I got in so much trouble I was scared to say it again. They would grab the phone or rip up letters I wrote telling me, ‘No one is going to believe you.’ And the staff would tell the parents that the kids were lying. So my parents had no idea what was going on.”

So messed up. But hopefully with people like Paris shining a light on this kind of abuse now, people won’t have to hide as much.

Related: More Students Detail HORRIBLE Abuse Stories!

She concluded on a more positive note, writing:

“Looking at this now, I know that the teen me would be so incredibly proud of the woman I am today. Being brave and using my voice to make a difference and save children from having to endure the abuse myself and so many others have had to go through. #iSeeYouSurvivor #BreakingCodeSilence “

See the pics for yourself (below) and see if YOU can see the pain Paris is talking about:

[Image via Paris Hilton/YouTube.]