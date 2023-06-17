Penn State Professor Allegedly Caught On State Park Cameras Having Sex With His DOG!!!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is one of the most despicable, disgusting stories we’ve read in a long time. What the serious eff…

Park rangers at Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania were just trying to find out who was stealing hand sanitizer outside a restroom. They had no idea the horrific sights they were going to see on the new camera they installed.

According to shocking new reports of a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, or DCNR if you’re nasty, cameras captured a man having sexual relations with a dog.

[Extra WARNING on this one — it’s DISGUSTING! Skip the next paragraph if you want the details but not the details.]

Per the complaint, via local network WTAJ, in footage captured on April 13, a man was spotted coming out of the restroom accompanied by a collie on a leash. He was completely naked save for a ski mask, backpack, and hiking boots — and began masturbating while filming himself with an iPad. The masked man was then filmed pulling the dog’s leash and making it lick his anus.

[OK, that’s all for the graphic stuff!]

The park rangers who saw the footage then began an investigation to track down this sicko. The first step was asking to review footage from the trail cams of two local camp owners. The rangers saw the man again, in six similar snaps taken between 2014 and this year. That’s right — the guy had been coming to the state park and doing things like this for NINE YEARS.

The DCNR set up cameras in the parking lot and were able to film the man again on May 16, per the complaint. This time, however, the camera got his license plate. They were able to track the vehicle, a green Subaru Outback, and identify the owner as Themis Matsoukas, a physics professor at Penn State University. DCNR got a warrant, and a search of his home was conducted on June 9. Investigators turned up the iPad and the backpack from the video — and of course a collie, identified as his household pet. They determined it was indeed the same dog from the videos. (That’s not the dog pictured above, btw. That’s Lassie.)

In the criminal complaint, it was noted the professor was nervous right from the start — but completely fell apart when he was arrested. He reportedly begged the rangers to shoot him right then and there rather than face the music, telling officers:

“I need to die. I’m done, I’m dead. You don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam.”

Instead, the professor is facing the consequences. Matsoukas has been placed on leave from Penn State, where he worked for over three decades, starting in 1991. He was arraigned on Tuesday in Huntingdon County on charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct. His next hearing is coming up on July 19.

We honestly just don’t know what to say. This is so gross, it’s hard to wrap our minds around it. We just hope we don’t have flashbacks to this story every time we hear someone called a “teacher’s pet.” Woof.

[Image via Penn State University/Madman Films/YouTube.]