Todd Chrisley Teaching FINANCIAL Classes In Prison To Reduce His Sentence?! REALLY?!?

Todd Chrisley is doing everything he can to get his prison sentence reduced even more! Including… showing others how to conduct business the way he did?? Um…

On Tuesday’s episode of the Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley gave fans an update on her parents’ prison stays — and we have to say, we didn’t see this one coming! According to the couple’s daughter, the reality stars have been teaching classes in prison in order to get sentence reductions. Julie Chrisley has been reportedly been teaching a real estate class, while the patriarch’s class of choice was… finance?!

The 28 year old dished:

“I know [Julie] definitely taught classes like she taught a real estate class she — she’s definitely taught classes. I mean she’s got all these certificates from like teaching and completing classes all these things. An overachiever, Julie’s always been … Dad’s definitely taught some classes too, trauma is one of them … I think another one was a financial class.”

She also went on to add that the Chrisley matriarch has even been asked to lead a financial group herself:

“How ironic.”

Well, we’re glad Savannah said so! Because this is definitely some major irony! Todd and Julie are in prison for financial crimes — so what exactly are they telling their students?? What NOT to do? How NOT to dodge taxes like they did? We hope?? LOLz!

