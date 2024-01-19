Pauly Shore Hits Back At Richard Simmons Over Biopic Disapproval!

So much for all that respect?

A teaser this week for a new film about Richard Simmons caused an awfully big splash for a short! Why? The fitness guru is being played by Pauly Shore! What is this, a joke?

Well, maybe. We’ll have to see. But Richard doesn’t! He came out with a statement clarifying he did NOT approve of a movie where the Bio-Dome star plays him! The 75-year-old wrote a rare statement on his official Facebook saying:

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

Apart from speaking out about that documentary a couple years back, Simmons never does any sort of press anymore. So this was a big deal. In response, The Wolper Organization released a statement saying they “respect his desire to privacy” but still are making the movie. They insist it “honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story.” And, you know, stars Pauly Shore.

Speaking of which, just hours after the Sweatin’ to the Oldies star’s statement, paps caught up with the comedian and asked what he thought about the rebuke. He said:

“Every day is a different day, you never know what he’s gonna say the next day.”

Um… Is he hinting that Simmons is erratic? That’s a little shady from someone supposedly honoring the guy! Shore later explained he genuinely hopes the movie will change Richard’s mind:

“If you know anything about me, I don’t come from a vindictive place. My whole attitude is if you build it, he’ll come. So my hope is that once he sees the short and what we are wanting to do with it, he’ll change his tune. I love him, and I love what he represents, which is why we wanna do it.”

The Weasel added:

“He’s such a great character, and it’ll be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me, and they miss him.”

See that full interview (below)!

Later, the AP caught up with Pauly on the red carpet, and he shared some similar sentiments. But he also kind of gave away the game here! Noting how his Encino Man co-stars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan both had comebacks and awards love last year, he said:

“And a Pauly Shore comeback. Don’t forget about that. And then as you know Brendan Fraser and Ke got Oscars this last year, so that’s another reason, you know, like, this could be my Wrestler, you don’t know.”

There it is. Well, we won’t hold our breath for a Pauly Shore Oscar, but for now we’ll hope the short is good and that it does touch people — maybe even Richard. The alternative is, well, let’s not cross that bridge until we have to, right?

