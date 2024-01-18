Got A Tip?

Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons Breaks LONG Public Silence -- To Blast Pauly Shore Biopic! Ha!

Richard Simmons is SO unhappy about his likeness being thrust into the spotlight that he’s stepping back into it — to condemn a new biopic!

The iconic fitness coach has been living an extremely solitary life for the past decade. He’s been so out of the public eye that a movement rose up out of concern for his well-being! But news of a new film about his life was enough to bring him out again. Why? Well, maybe because it stars Pauly Shore! Yes, the We-heez-el himself. Is that who you’d want playing YOU? Here’s the teaser btw…

Like we said, Simmons was not happy!

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old returned to Facebook to speak out against the unanticipated biopic — which he makes clear he never signed off on. He wrote on his verified account:

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie.  So don’t believe everything you read.”

Oof… Poor guy! He sounds pretty peeved. He added:

“I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard”

This is a big move for Richard as he’s really only spoken out once in the past several years — after TMZ produced a documentary about him. The man is not interested in being famous anymore!

In response, The Wolper Organization, whose parent company is Warner Bros. Discovery btw, said in a statement to multiple outlets:

“While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story. We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, how ever [sic] he is an amazing person, that changed millions of peoples lives and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized.”

A dramatic story starring Pauly Shore! What do YOU make of this situation?? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

[Images via Katie Couric & The Lewis Brothers/YouTube]

