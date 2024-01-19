Travis Kelce Wants To Go From Football To ACTING?!

Well, this is an inneresting development, isn’t it?

According to People‘s cover story on Travis Kelce this week, the NFL star is looking toward the horizon for a new career post-football. And he sees stage lights!

According to a source, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got a taste of treading the boards when he hosted SNL last year, and he got the acting bug! The insider said he’s already thinking about that as his next career move:

“He’s really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at SNL.”

That fits perfectly with what he told reporters last week. Ahead of his playoff game, he was asked about his future in football. He said he was still in the game for the foreseeable future, but in the offseason he would be exploring other arenas:

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera. The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

TBH, it makes a lot of sense. Trav’s first foray into TV — the very unreal world of reality — may have been a disaster, but his SNL appearance was triumphant! He was genuinely hilarious in his monologue and performed the pants off most sports stars who host, and even a few professional actors! (Sorry, Jon Snow…)

Plus his podcast New Heights is also a huge hit, with fans tuning in to hear him and big bro Jason Kelce ramble and bust each other’s chops on a weekly basis. There’s genuine star power there!

And then there’s the Taylor Swift of it all. Since he started dating the pop star, his stock has gone WAY up. Folks who were never interested in football are now taking notice. It was a great career move…

Which we’re sure is going to get some of the more protective Swifties wondering about his intentions. After all, if you already thought you wanted to be more famous, what better move than to date the most famous woman on the planet??

But we’re convinced they’re the genuine article. Trav is too down-to-earth, even for someone who wants to get into show business, to pull some Machiavellian, All About Eve maneuver like that. In the same People piece, a source tells the mag how much he loves living in Kansas City, how he has lots of longtime friends there:

“He loves KC. He’s genuinely happy there, and that’s why he chose to put down real roots. Most of his friends are just normal guys, and a lot he’s known since college. He’s a very loyal guy and a lot of his friends have been in his life for a long, long time.”

Does that sound like a starf**ker to you??

What do YOU think about Travis moving into acting? He’s clearly good at guest appearances as himself. But could he, say, make the move to movies the way athletes like Shaquille O’Neal did? We’d be curious to see it! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

