Jeannie Mai Asking Court NOT To Enforce Jeezy Prenup Amid Messy Divorce!

So are we just not respecting prenups anymore?? Jeannie Mai is the latest divorcée who’s decided she doesn’t want to go along with the doc she signed ahead of marrying her estranged hubby!

On Thursday afternoon The Real host filed some docs in Fulton County Superior Court asking the judge to not enforce her prenuptial agreement she signed when she married Jeezy — because she didn’t read it?! In the filings obtained by TMZ, Jeannie said she wants the court to deny the rapper’s request to enforce the prenup — or at least wait until they’ve talked more about it before making the decision.

The 45-year-old claimed in the docs she didn’t have enough time to REALLY look at what she was signing because the process of the prenup was so rushed. According to her, they only started negotiations on the agreement just five days before they got hitched, and she doesn’t feel like she got enough time to really sit down and think everything through on top of preparing for her big day. She argues this “raises significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process.”

It’s not just that, though. The TV host said she’s got some “significant reservations” about the stuff Jeezy shared with her. According to her, she only got one personal financial statement with approximate taxes handed over to her, when she believes she should’ve had a thorough examination of all of his financial docs. Hmm.

All of this comes just weeks after Jeannie expressed her concerns about “unsecured” firearms at her soon-to-be ex’s home when their daughter Monaco Jenkins is around. Scary.

This divorce is really getting intense! Maybe Jeannie’s request for mediation between herself and Jeezy will ultimately end in a much smoother split, but right now it’s not looking too hopeful…

